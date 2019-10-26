Home Cities Kochi

ATM heist attempt fails; bank’s surveillance system gives clues

Kunnathunadu police have launched an investigation into a failed attempt to rob a Federal Bank ATM on Pattimattom Road in Kizhakkambalam by a youth in the early hours of Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kunnathunadu police have launched an investigation into a failed attempt to rob a Federal Bank ATM on Pattimattom Road in Kizhakkambalam by a youth in the early hours of Friday. The attempt failed because of the complicated number lock system of the machine.

The police received the bank’s alert by 3.05am after the bank’s realtime monitoring system (RMS) witnessed the criminal act at its ATM. “Our night patrolling team was 1.5km away in Morakkala at the time. By the time they reached there, the youngster had already escaped from the scene. The burglar destroyed the front door of the ATM kiosk with an iron rod. Due to the complexities of number locks in the machine, he couldn’t proceed further. We have taken the tool into custody,” said Kunnathunadu Station House Officer V T Shajan.

The youth had covered the front area of the ATM with two flex boards to obstruct the public view. “The criminal act was first noted by the bank’s control room at Infopark, Kakkanad. Due to a connectivity failure in their control room, the officials were forced to download the CCTV footage 25 minutes later and found out that it was a theft attempt,” said the officer.

The CCTV footage obtained from the bank shows a youth clad in an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and shoes with the face fully full covered with a cloth. Fingerprint specialists inspected the site and took samples.
“As he had covered his face completely, we have collected the fingerprints for further investigation. Due to the differing odours, our trained dog Rooney couldn’t go beyond 10 metres. We are also checking the CCTV footage of nearby ATMs as part of the probe,” said Shajan.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 461 (dishonestly breaking open a receptacle containing property).

Bank’s response
A statement from Federal Bank said, “The ATM robbery attempt was thwarted with the aid of the bank’s RMS and quick response by the police. Even before the burglar could open the vault, our surveillance team alerted the local police. The robber had to flee the scene, leaving useful evidence for police to track him down. The bank has not suffered any loss.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp