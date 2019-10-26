Broadway traders demand compensation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traders at Broadway here have suffered a loss of around Rs 2-crore due to the flooding on October 21.“The corporation failed to clean the drainage ahead of monsoon, which has led to waterlogging in the city. A sweets trader in market suffered a loss of Rs 15 lakh, while an electrical equipment dealer suffered loss to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

Around 100 traders in Broadway were affected by the flood, caused by the Corporation’s apathy. It should provide us adequate compensation,” Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi city unit president T V Pradeep told reporters on Friday.

“The traders who suffered loss will submit a memorandum to the mayor demanding immediate action to avoid waterlogging in market. If the corporation fails to initiate steps, the samithi will launch an agitation and stop cooperating with the collection of property tax by the corporation,” said secretary S Sulfikar Ali.