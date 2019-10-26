Home Cities Kochi

It’s dull Diwali business in Kochi

Waterlogging and stricter rules, among various other factors, have dampened the festival business

Published: 26th October 2019 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “What’s the point of sweets if they’re sugar-free?,” asks Ramdas D, who owns a mithai shop in Broadway. “Diwali is predominantly associated with sweets, but most people are health-conscious now and either prefer sugarfree sweets or limit themselves to one sweet. Perhaps, it’s one of the several reasons why we don’t have a lot of customers now. Besides, Diwali is not celebrated with much gusto here,” he says.

Broadway, Ernakulam’s trade bazaar, usually lights up during festivals and celebrations. However, despite one day left for the festival, the bazaar seems to have lost its sheen. “The back-to-back floods and waterlogged roads could also be another reason,” says Ramdas.

The Supreme Court’s verdict banning the use of string crackers plummeted sales by over 50 per cent in the city last year. As a result, the number of green crackers has risen in the city. “We sell crackers which limit sound to less than 200 decibels. Even though Diwali celebrations aren’t widespread in Ernakulam, we do have a steady flow of customers, both Malayalis and North Indians,” says Muhammed Rafeek, who sells a variety of firecrackers at AAR Traders.

With recurring floods and the boom in online shopping, Broadway has been facing a lull for the past few years. “There’s a 40 per cent dip in the customer base. Not just for festivals, but regularly,” said Mansoor, whose shop sells knick-knacks and diyas. While the total sales had gone down by 50 per cent after last year’s flood, the business had improved from in March this year. However, after a major fire outbreak in June which triggered the eviction of roadside vendors, the business had died down. “At the same time, the presence of roadside vendors makes it difficult to have a seamless shopping experience as footpaths are encroached. Nevertheless, we hope business will pick up this weekend, owing to Diwali,” said Ramanandhan, a shop keeper.

