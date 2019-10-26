Home Cities Kochi

Keep your eyes open

Noushad said though we can do major checks on our devices, children are very intelligent and their searches can go undetected.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The panellists at the discussion conducted by ROV Foundation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In light of the alarming increase in incidents associated with child pornography in Kerala, Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV), conducted a panel discussion titled ‘The dangerous rise of child pornography: How to create awareness and to eradicate it’ on October 19 in the city.

The panellists included Parvathy Sanjay, senior advocate, High Court of Kerala; Dr Janaki Sankaran, psychiatrist and psychotherapist; M K Noushad, CEO, Kenprimo Techno Solutions; and Anil Emmanuel of Manorama News. The discussion was moderated by Mini Thomas, educator.

Parvathy spoke of the various laws that are in place to safeguard our children. Earlier, was not fully defined by law. However, the law was amended and clarity brought. Dr Janaki spoke on how parents can identify if a child is not his or her usual self. Parents needed to pay attention to any changes they notice in their children and seek necessary psychological help at the earliest, she said.

Noushad said though we can do major checks on our devices, children are very intelligent and their searches can go undetected.

The best way to keep our children safe is to have open communication with them. Anil spoke about the limitations of reporting about children but said that media can educate the public on cyber safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp