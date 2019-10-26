My key focus is to take forward ongoing projects: T J Vinodh

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Several projects were implemented during your stint as a deputy mayor in Kochi. Now, you are the new MLA of Ernakulam constituency. What will be your key focus?

As I said during the campaign, there is a practical difficulty in bringing new projects and implementing them in one-and-a-half-year time.

Hibi Eden, during his stint as the MLA, had launched several development projects, including Vathuruthi ROB, Vaduthala ROB and many other projects. My key focus will be taking forward the ongoing projects.

What was the one major complaint that you have received during your campaign? How you are going to address them?

Thevara- Pandit Karuppan Road was dug up for laying pipelines to resolve the drinking water issues being faced by nearly 50,000 families. Though the work was implemented under the AMRUT project, the Kerala Water Authority failed to complete the project in time. The Ravipuram and Kaloor -Kathrikadavu are other roads dug up for laying pipelines. We have taken steps to resolve these issues and a solution has been identified. The roads will be tarred to a standard of BM&BC.

What will be your area of focus as an MLA?

Roads, garbage and drinking water issues will be addressed on a war footing. The waste-to-energy plant at Brahampuram was launched during the tenure of Oommen Chandy government. Recently, it got environmental clearance. I will help implement the project without delay. The drinking water issues of Cheranalloor and Vaduthala residents too will be addressed.

Despite Kochi being the commercial capital, the sad state of roads has always been a major problem? How are you going to address it?

Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Bill will be passed soon. It will provide integration of various transport modes, a location for new parking lots, implementing the single ticketing system so people can use the same ticket for various modes of travel through the Intelligent Transport System. Though many raised apprehension about such a project, Kochi Corporation decided to go ahead with it. Soon, a committee will be formed with Chief Secretary as chairman. A special fund can be availed under this project to improve the condition of roads.

You are going to step down as the Deputy Mayor on Monday. Are you satisfied with the tenure?

Yes. I am leaving the post with satisfaction as we could implement several projects for the benefit of the public. Some have evaluated the performance of Kochi corporation based on the recent waterlogging. The city has received nearly 19 cm rains on the election day. It was an accident flood. A local body cannot deal with such a crisis.

While Hibi Eden secured a lead of over 21,000 votes in the Assembly election, you had to satisfy with just 3,750 votes. Do you think the administrative failure of Kochi corporation affected your vote share?

Nearly 23,000 voters did not cast their vote due to the waterlogging. It was a sudden incident. How can you expect people to come out during such a deluge. If the total polling was around 72 per cent, my lead might have crossed 15,000. There is no administrative failure on the part of the corporation.

The opposition used waterlogging and sad state of roads as a tool in their campaign against the Kochi corporation?

The local body alone can’t do anything to resolve the sad state of roads. The recent water logging issue is same. It was an accidental one. The rains that we received on the election day is nearly 19 cm. There is no point in blaming the corporation alone for this.