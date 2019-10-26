Home Cities Kochi

My key focus is to take forward ongoing projects: T J Vinodh

After days of election frenzy, Ernakulam finally got its new MLA. As T J Vinodh prepares for his debut term, after an eventful stint as the Deputy Mayor, Express talks to him about his plans for Kochi

Published: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh during a rally taken out after his win  Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Several projects were implemented during your stint as a deputy mayor in Kochi. Now, you are the new MLA of Ernakulam constituency. What will be your key focus?
As I said during the campaign, there is a practical difficulty in bringing new projects and implementing them in one-and-a-half-year time.  

Hibi Eden, during his stint as the MLA, had launched several development projects, including Vathuruthi ROB, Vaduthala ROB and many other projects. My key focus will be taking forward the ongoing projects.
What was the one major complaint that you have received during your campaign? How you are going to address them?
Thevara- Pandit Karuppan Road was dug up for laying pipelines to resolve the drinking water issues being faced by nearly 50,000 families. Though the work was implemented under the AMRUT project, the Kerala Water Authority failed to complete the project in time. The Ravipuram and Kaloor -Kathrikadavu are other roads dug up for laying pipelines. We have taken steps to resolve these issues and a solution has been identified. The roads will be tarred to a standard of BM&BC.

What will be your area of focus as an MLA?
Roads, garbage and drinking water issues will be addressed on a war footing. The waste-to-energy plant at Brahampuram was launched during the tenure of Oommen Chandy government. Recently, it got environmental clearance. I will help implement the project without delay. The drinking water issues of Cheranalloor and Vaduthala residents too will be addressed.

Despite Kochi being the commercial capital, the sad state of roads has always been a major problem? How are you going to address it?
Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Bill will be passed soon. It will provide integration of various transport modes, a location for new parking lots, implementing the single ticketing system so people can use the same ticket for various modes of travel through the Intelligent Transport System. Though many raised apprehension about such a project, Kochi Corporation decided to go ahead with it. Soon, a committee will be formed with  Chief Secretary as chairman. A special fund can be availed under this project to improve the condition of roads.

You are going to step down as the Deputy Mayor on Monday. Are you satisfied with the tenure?
Yes. I am leaving the post with satisfaction as we could implement several projects for the benefit of the public. Some have evaluated the performance of Kochi corporation based on the recent waterlogging. The city has received nearly 19 cm rains on the election day. It was an accident flood. A local body cannot deal with such a crisis.

While Hibi Eden secured a lead of over 21,000 votes in the Assembly election, you had to satisfy with just 3,750 votes. Do you think the administrative failure of Kochi corporation affected your vote share?
Nearly 23,000 voters did not cast their vote due to the waterlogging. It was a sudden incident. How can you expect people to come out during such a deluge. If the total polling was around 72 per cent, my lead might have crossed 15,000.  There is no administrative failure on the part of the corporation.

The opposition used waterlogging and sad state of roads as a tool in their campaign against the Kochi corporation?
The local body alone can’t do anything to resolve the sad state of roads. The recent water logging issue is same. It was an accidental one. The rains that we received on the election day is nearly 19 cm. There is no point in blaming the corporation alone for this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp