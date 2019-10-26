Onakkoor dispute: Orthodox faction to approach court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malankara Orthodox Church on Friday said that they would intimate the court considering their petition against the Jacobite faction for allegedly tampering with material assets of Onakkoor Sehiyon Church about the attack against their priest on Thursday at Onakkoor.

Fr Viju Elias, the vicar of the church appointed by the Orthodox faction, was beaten up in front of an advocate commission which was appointed by Perumbavoor sub-court as per their complaint that their rival faction was meddling with the assets of the church.

“The church was being shared by both the factions, with each getting the privilege to conduct Holy Mass on alternate weeks. However, we came to understand that Jacobites were cutting down trees on the church compound and were taking away the movable assets. We applied for an advocate commission to study this, but they thrashed me when they came for inspection,” said Fr Viju.

Fr Viju said that they would approach the court and intimate them about Thursday’s incidents. Piravom police meanwhile said that they were yet to arrest those involved in the Thursday attack.