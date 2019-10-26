Home Cities Kochi

Onakkoor dispute: Orthodox faction to approach court

Fr Viju said that they would approach the court and intimate them about Thursday’s incidents.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malankara Orthodox Church on Friday said that they would intimate the court considering their petition against the Jacobite faction for allegedly tampering with material assets of Onakkoor Sehiyon Church about the attack against their priest on Thursday at Onakkoor.

Fr Viju Elias, the vicar of the church appointed by the Orthodox faction, was beaten up in front of an advocate commission which was appointed by Perumbavoor sub-court as per their complaint that their rival faction was meddling with the assets of the church.

“The church was being shared by both the factions, with each getting the privilege to conduct Holy Mass on alternate weeks. However, we came to understand that Jacobites were cutting down trees on the church compound and were taking away the movable assets. We applied for an advocate commission to study this, but they thrashed me when they came for inspection,” said Fr Viju.

Fr Viju said that they would approach the court and intimate them about Thursday’s incidents. Piravom police meanwhile said that they were yet to arrest those involved in the Thursday attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malankara Orthodox Church
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp