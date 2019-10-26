Rajagiri College goes fully green, utilises sun to power up campus

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Green is the mantra that the world chants today. But rarely do the mantra get implemented in their entirety as it has been at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery. The institution became the first college in Kerala to be fully powered by solar energy as on October 4.

“We have introduced several green initiatives like water conservation, rainwater harvesting and waste management on the campus. The only area which was yet to go green was power,” said Joseph I Injodey, executive director, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences. So, the college conducted an energy audit, he said. The audit showed that the college consumed around 1,000 units of electricity per day. “This was big and we wanted to stop being a burden on the already overloaded electricity grid. So, we decided to take the solar route,” added Injodey.

“The Solar Photo Voltaic (PV) system also aligns with the aim of the institution to imbibe green practices. Besides, reducing carbon footprint and being a burden on nature, we want our students to get exposed to sustainable modes of living,” he said. The youth need to learn how to manage their energy consumption, he added.

So a detailed study was carried out and a project plan was drawn up by the electrical department of the college. “We had the plan and the idea, but were banking on the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds. But since it didn’t materialise, we decided to pool in funds for the ambitious project,” he said. The project took off and, since its commissioning, has been not only meeting all the energy needs of the college but is also feeding the KSEB grid.

According to Fr Rintle Mathew, assistant professor, the grid-connected system has been implemented in association with KSEB. “We don’t have an energy bank and setting up one is very costly. So we decided to generate electricity and feed it to the grid. We get to use the amount of power equivalent generated by our solar panels and sell the remaining to KSEB,” he said. The college’s solar production has a capacity of 250 kWh with a solar inverter of 268.20 kWp.

The solar panels, spread over 30,000 sq ft across the college buildings, present an imposing sight. “We have recorded a daily maximum production of 1,372 units per day. The daily average production is 1,016 units. The solar energy production supports the college completely hence, eliminating the expense of electricity consumption which amounts to a monthly average of 30,360 kWh,” said Fr Rintle. The panels have been set up in such a manner so as not to waste any roof space.

“When it came to a particular area on the roof, an earlier plan involved setting up of the panels on raised structures. However, the structure was not to be of great height. However, later on, it was decided to use that portion of the roof for a garden too. Now this presented a problem before the engineering wing,” said Fr Rintle. The engineering department redrew the plans and came up with a structure that took into account all the factors, including wind speed.

“The structure is sturdy and complies with all the safety details. We will be setting up a roof garden below the panels. It will be an area where functions can be held,” he said. Another effect the panels had was to prevent the sun’s rays from hitting the roof. This led to reducing the load on the air-conditioners,” he said.

According to him, in addition to the existing 250 kWh capacity, solar panels will be set up on a shade-free area of 2,000 sq m. “This will give an additional capacity of 180 kWh. The project has been initiated as the second phase,” he said. According to him, the solar project was conceptualised and designed by RENQ Power Solutions, Kottayam, and the project implementation was by STEAG Energy Consultants, Mumbai.

Besides being powered by solar energy, the college meets its water requirements by recycling waste water.“We treat septage water and use it to flush toilets and water our lawns. The college also harvests rainwater. We have a 2,00,000 litre capacity tank to catch rainwater, which is filtered and treated to be used for even drinking. A foolproof waste management system sees to it that the college campus remains litter-free,” he said.

USING WASTE EFFECTIVELY

Plastic waste generated in the college goes to the shredding unit while the glass to a pulverising unit. The plastic waste is used to pave roads inside the campus while the pulverised glass is used for construction purposes. Organic waste gets converted into compost and is used to fertilise the vegetable garden. The college is now researching the possibility of using solar films on glass windows to harvest energy.