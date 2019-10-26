Three-day Women’s International Film Festival from Nov 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) will organise a Women’s International Film Festival at St Teresa’s College here from November 1 to 3. National Award winner Seema Biswas will be the festival director and veteran Sri Lankan actor and filmmaker Malini Fonseka will attend the inaugural session to be held at 10 am on November 1, filmmaker Jayaraj, who is also the festival chairman said at a press meet on Friday.

The festival will feature 11 critically-acclaimed films by women filmmakers. The Arabic Focus section includes five films, including a documentary, from Sudan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Palestine. Three films by director and actor Aparna Sen will be screened in the retrospective section.

A workshop on VFX film making will be held at St Teresa’s College Arts Auditorium on November 1, while the MJ Radhakrishnan Memorial Photography Workshop will be held on November 2.