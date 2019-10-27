Four nabbed for looting women staying in hotel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Saturday busted a four-member gang who looted money and mobile phones from two Mumbai native women who were staying at a hotel in Kochi posing as Crime Branch officers.

The arrested are Hilar Khadar, 29, of Ponnani, Joyal Sibi, 22, of Thuravoor, Maxvel Gabriel of Mulavukkad and Renni Mathai, 37, of Payavoor.

According to police, the accused contacted one of the women after getting the number from a website Locanto, which is widely used by the prostitution ring. Following this, the women came to Kochi and stayed in a hotel on Friday. “At around 5pm, Maxwell and Joyal reached the hotel claiming they were from the Crime Branch. After searching the room, Renny and Hilar also entered the room. Both women were assaulted by the accused and they were forced to pose nude for photographs. They threatened to post the pictures on social media websites and demanded Rs 5 lakhs. The gang also snatched mobile phones and Rs 20,000 from both,” a police officers said.

Later, they called hotel’s manager to the room and threatened to register a case against him. However, following a tip-off from the hotel employees, the police reached the hotel and nabbed the accused. The police are verifying whether the group was involved in other similar cases before.