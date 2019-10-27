Home Cities Kochi

Four nabbed for looting women staying in hotel

The police on Saturday busted a four-member gang who looted money and mobile phones from two Mumbai native women who were staying at a hotel in Kochi posing as Crime Branch officers.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Saturday busted a four-member gang who looted money and mobile phones from two Mumbai native women who were staying at a hotel in Kochi posing as Crime Branch officers.
The arrested are Hilar Khadar, 29, of Ponnani, Joyal Sibi, 22, of Thuravoor, Maxvel Gabriel of Mulavukkad and Renni Mathai, 37, of Payavoor.

According to police, the accused contacted one of the women after getting the number from a website Locanto,  which is widely used by the prostitution ring. Following this, the women came to Kochi and stayed in a hotel on Friday. “At around 5pm, Maxwell and Joyal reached the hotel claiming they were from the Crime Branch. After searching the room, Renny and Hilar also entered the room. Both women were assaulted by the accused and they were forced to pose nude for photographs. They threatened to post the pictures on social media websites and demanded Rs 5 lakhs. The gang also snatched mobile phones and Rs 20,000 from both,” a police officers said.

Later, they called hotel’s manager to the room and threatened to register a case against him. However, following a tip-off from the hotel employees, the police reached the hotel and nabbed the accused. The police are verifying whether the group was involved in other similar cases before. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp