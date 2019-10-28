Home Cities Kochi

IndiGo airline employee, girlfriend fakes Aadhaar to avail concessional travel, held

The incident took place on October 26 when CISF personnel intercepted a 23-year-old woman after they found her Aadhaar ID card suspicious.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: An IndiGo airline staffer and his purported girlfriend were apprehended by CISF personnel at Kochi airport on charges of alleged impersonation for availing special concessional staff air tickets, officials said on Monday.

They said the incident took place on October 26 when CISF personnel intercepted a 23-year-old woman after they found her Aadhaar ID card suspicious.

CCTV surveillance of the terminal area showed that the woman was accompanied by a man, Rakesh Vyas, an IndiGo airline employee posted at Bhubaneswar airport, the officials said.

It was found that the woman was Vyas's girlfriend and she was using the Aadhaar card of his sister to avail the concessional airline travel ticket, they said.

Vyas has a valid airport entry pass and the two had "replaced" the original photo on the Aadhaar card, the officials said "IndiGo airlines confirmed that both the passengers were travelling on staff tickets issued by them," a senior CISF official said.

The two have been handed over to police for committing the offence of impersonation, he said.

TAGS
IndiGo CISF Kochi airport air ticket Aadhaar card impersonation
