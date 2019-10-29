Home Cities Kochi

70-year old Kerala woman makes ‘green’ call on granddaughter’s wedding

Kizhakeveetil Amina expressed her willingness to the Kavilumpara grama panchayat to organise the event adhering to green protocol

Published: 29th October 2019

Amina handing over the written assurance to Kavilumpara grama panchayat secretary Rejulal M P that her granddaughter’s wedding would be conducted as per green protocol

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district Haritha Keralam Mission could not have got a better ambassador for spreading the green protocol message during marriages/functions. Kizhakeveetil Amina, a 70-year old woman from ward 11 of Kavilumpara grama panchayat, turned heads when she entered the panchayat office on Thursday with a written submission expressing her willingness to conduct her granddaughter’s marriage adhering to green protocol. 

“We all were surprised by her decision. Amina wanted people to know about this so that more persons would follow suit,” said Rejulal MP, the grama panchayat secretary. The grama sabha was convened in her ward a few days back and the green protocol for marriages/functions was read out there, triggering the septuagenarian to follow it.

On further inquiry, Rejulal found she was a stickler towards keeping her premises clean.

“If she saw someone dumping waste, Amina would make them collect it and throw it in the dust bin. Amina’s gesture is the testimony that people are all for implementing the green protocol which has been rolled out jointly by the district administration and Haritha Keralam Mission,” said Mission district coordinator P Prakash.  He added the Mission would give Amina a certificate submitting that she had successfully conducted the green-marriage. Amina’s son Faisal’s daughter’s marriage will be held on November 10. 

