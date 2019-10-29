CBSE interschool athletic meet from Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th CBSE interschool athletic meet, which has been recognised by the Union Ministry for Sports, is being held by the Board from October 30 to November 2 at Maharaja’s College Stadium.

Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, has been entrusted with the conduct of the athletic meet. Around 4,000 athletes from the Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and CBSE schools will be taking part in 52 categories in these four days.

The meet will be officially inaugurated on October 31 at 9am by Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals Sadananda Gowda. Also, on the day which is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ektha Diwas, a mass run titled ‘Run for Unity’ will be flagged off by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan.

The meet is being held in compliance with the rules and regulations of the Kerala Athletic Federation. The events will be conducted at Maharaja’s College Stadium and Kaloor St Albert’s College ground.

The green protocol will be followed for the meet.