Highlighting struggles

Fashion designer Sharmila Nair’s video project, ‘18 Shades of Black’, depicts the restrictions faced by women in society 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shylaja hails from the ‘Mala Arayan’ community, which believes that the Sabarimala temple belongs to their ancestors. She is part of a group which is fighting to get the rights of the temple back from the Pandalam Royal family. Recently, a few right-wing groups had reasserted restrictions such as a woman during menstruation cannot enter the temple. However, this was never a taboo to the Mala Arayan community.

While she was at the Government Law College in Kochi, Sonika, who is a lawyer now, had fought against the absence of a proper toilet for women in the college. Women had to use a toilet in the nearby church as the toilet at the college was shut down for over six months for renovation. However, the church authorities were unhappy with this, so Sonika raised the matter with the college authorities. Even the students’ union were hesitant to address the issue. For Sonika, accessibility to clean toilets in India remains a major issue.
All their struggles have been highlighted by Kochi-based fashion designer Sharmila Nair, through her online video campaign, ‘18 Shades of Black’.

It highlights the restrictions, hopes, desires, dreams and struggles that women like Shylaja and Sonika face in their everyday life. This has been by showcasing the lives of 18 women from various walks of life. The idea was conceptualised a year ago when the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple. “Using a black sari as a motif, I have tried to bring out the limitations and restrictions encountered by each of the woman,” said Sharmila. “The ‘18’ in the project denotes the number of steps which lead to the deity at Sabarimala.” 

The restrictions encountered by the women draped in a black sari have been conceptualised through videos. “It was quite surprising for me to see so many women come forward. That’s how I was inspired to study about the restrictions faced by women at home, at work and other places,” said Sharmila. The campaign was launched on Facebook. It immediately grabbed the attention of women from different parts of the state. So far, Sharmila has published videos and photographs of nine women as part of the campaign. They include journalist Gita Bakshi, actress Anumol, and writer Lekshmy Rajeev.

