ISCA contest invites ideas to rebuild infrastructure

Applications for the contest can be made through the KDW website ahead of the event. The  total prize money is K1 lakh.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019 is holding a competition for students in Kerala to come out with creative ideas towards rebuilding the state’s infrastructure in the wake of floods this monsoon and last year.

The candidates can express their vision through write-ups, posters, paintings, photographs and short films ahead of the international event to be held in Kochi from December 12 to 14. The winners of the  three-day ‘Kerala Design Challenge’ will get cash awards, according to International School of Creative Arts (ISCA) that is organising the contest as a creative education partner of the KDW which will discuss global trends in design and architecture.    

The design challenge will be a platform for the state’s young creators to come up with their creativity and contribute towards rebuilding the state’s infrastructure, according to Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT), Kerala, who is the special officer for the KDW project.
This year’s KDW aims to work for a sustainable ecosystem through innovative design enabled by visionary thinking and technology.
 

