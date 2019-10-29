Kalotsav 2019: The four-day dance and music fiesta

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shyamala Surendran decided to learn dance at 34, an age that is considered unusually late to study an art form that takes years to master. However, with unmatched resolve, Shyamala not only moulded herself into a bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam virtuoso, but also founded what has become an eminent arts instituition in the city. Established in 1987, Dharani School of Performing Arts has been at the forefront of fostering artistic excellence. And taking forward the tradition they started over two decades ago with the institute’s 10th anniversary celebration, Dharani is hosting a four-day festival of dance and music starting on Thursday called Kalotsav 2019.

“Dharani has been running successfully for the last 32 years. The institute has provided a platform to a lot of upcoming artists who have now become established artists in their own right. Prominent classical dancer Parshwanath Upadhye is a case in point,” says Sandhya Jayakumar, joint convenor of the organising committee of the festival. Over the years, Dharani has hosted some of the most renowned names in the field of performing arts, including Vyjayanthimala Bali, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Leela Samson, T M Krishna, Malavika Sarukkai, Shobana, Manju Warrier and the Bombay Sisters.

Featuring four reputed artists from across India, this year’s Kalotsav is slated to open with a bharatanatyam performance by Dr Jyotsna Jagannathan, a recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. Dance acts by Sayani Chakraborthy, Priyadarshini Govind and a Carnatic vocal recital by Sankaran Namboodiri will follow. The festival will also include performances by Anjana Ramesh Sarma and Yogesh Kumar, two budding bharatanatyam dancers.

“Though in her 70s, Shyamala Surendran or ‘aunty’ as she is lovingly called at Dharani, continues to teach and perform. Her objective is to bring celebrated artists from across the country to Kochi to allow the city’s residents to witness some amazing talent. Under her stewardship, Dharani has refrained from participating in the culture of competition perpetuated in the arena of performative arts. She wants dancers to reclaim the dignity that lies in the art form by not making it a commercial product,” says Sandhya, whose fellow organisers are all women.

Dharani tutors close to 200 students every day in the age group of seven to 60. It is set to stage a first-of-its-kind bharatanatyam, Balinese and Topeng mask collaborative dance performance in December.