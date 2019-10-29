Life Mission: 75% of work under phase-II completed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of houses under the Life Mission scheme of the state government is nearing completion in Ernakulam district, District Collector S Suhas said here on Monday. Under the first phase of the project, 99.16 per cent of work was completed, while more than 75 per cent of work has been completed in the second phase. “In the second phase of the project, a special focus will be given to applicants who come under Coastal Regulation Zone and databank. The district-level meeting in this regard will be convened soon,” said Suhas.