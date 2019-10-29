Maradu flats: Owners to get chance to remove equipment from apartments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation for Maradu flat owners, observed on Monday, the flat owners should be given a chance to take the movables, if any, from their flats. The movable equipment includes electronic items, air-conditioners and similar items. The committee order comes in response to the petitions filed by two flat owners to take certain items from their flats which they had been unable to remove during the granted time.

The flat owners in their petition had also objected to the rapid pace at which materials were being removed by the contractors demolishing the building. In their submission, they said that unless an interim order was passed, the materials in the flat would be removed before they would be able to take it.



The committee ordered the municipality secretary to stop removing the materials from the flats till the matter is heard on November 1. “We considered this aspect and direct the Municipal secretary to ensure that the movable materials collected from the flats from Monday onwards should be kept on the premises of the flat itself, till the matter is heard by the committee.”

The committee has also granted the flat owners till October 31 to submit fresh applications for removal of items from the apartments. The application should be submitted to the Maradu Municipal secretary. According to the committee statement, petitions on the matter, from the flat owners concerned, the secretary of Maradu Municipality and the two contractors who have been given the contract for demolition, will be heard on November 1.