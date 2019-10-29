Navymen save youth from drowning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A heroic act by two navy personnel saved the life of a youth, who attempted suicide jumping off the Thoppumpady bridge on Monday afternoon. Rinku, a Leading Aircraftman with Indian Naval Air Squadron 322, who was on his way to the squadron to report for duty, jumped into the Mattancherry channel and saved the youth from drowning.

“At around 1 am Rinku, who was passing by the area noticed a crowd on the old Thoppumpady bridge. He was told that a man had jumped off the bridge and Rinku jumped into the lake to save him. He assisted the man to float and signalled two boats for assistance.

Meanwhile, navy sailor Prajapathi reached the spot and he jumped into the lake to help Rinku in the rescue mission,” said Navy spokesperson. Prajapathi and Rinku together lifted the man and helped him board the boat. Prajapathi later carried the victim on his shoulders to bring him to the road.