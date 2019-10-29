Home Cities Kochi

Shops, hotels to remain closed on Tuesday

The association will also extend support to the KVVES strike on Tuesday.

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hotels and shops under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Tuesday as part of the one-day strike called by the association. KVVES office-bearers said the strike has been called in protest against certain steps taken by the government and the Commercial Taxes Department, like an levying exorbitant fine on merchants based on outdated Value Added Tax (VAT). 

“The department concerned has sent notices levying lakhs of rupees as fine on the traders. The strike is against such wrong practices,” said KVVES general secretary A J Riyaz. The traders will also take out a protest march to the deputy commissioner’s officer at 10 am on Tuesday. 

The state committee meeting of the All-Kerala Bakers Association has urged the chief minister and finance minister to reconsider the steps taken by the Commercial Taxes Departments, which, according to the association office-bearers, are hurting their trade. 

In the meeting, the bakers said the Commercial Taxes Department has been sending showcause and other notices to them based on already void VAT rules. The association will also extend support to the KVVES strike on Tuesday.

