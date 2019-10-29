SIRC regional conference from Nov 18

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 51st Regional Conference of SIRC Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (SIRC) will be held in Kochi on November 18 and 19 at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Grand Hyatt, Kochi.

The theme of the Conference is Ascend- gaining new insights scaling new heights. The conference will be hosted by the Ernakulam Branch of SIRC of ICAI. According to the organisers, the Regional Conference is expected to be attended by over 3,000 delegates from all parts of Southern India.