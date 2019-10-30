Home Cities Kochi

George Kuriaype, the mathemagician

Based on a calculation technique he developed a little over two years ago, George can crunch digits at a speed that takes to bat an eyelid 
 

Published: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

George Kuriaype cracking a sum

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Can you compute 967,58,324 times two off the top of your head? George Kuriaype can, that too in seconds. A native of Kothamangalam, George is an avid mathematician or rather, as he calls himself, a magic math exponent. Based on a calculation technique he developed a little over two years ago, George can crunch digits at a speed that takes to bat an eyelid. 

“It began as an impulsive experiment after coming across a news report about a boy with autism being able to identify days in the calendar. I had been interested in adding and multiplying numbers when I was a kid so I gave it a go again and to my surprise, I was able to work out a viable and fool-proof method in no time,” says George who works at KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd. 

“I came up with a technique to calculate the day a date falls on. Give me any date in the future or past and I can tell you what day it is. I discovered that iPhone’s calender was incorrect around 1900 AD and I wrote to them regarding the issue, Apple’s team replied saying they have taken note of the issue but could not rectify it due to some technical glitch,” says Geroge. 

“I also invented a method to multiply two with a given number until 54 digits without using a calculator or without having to write anything down. Just like writing prose, I can go on writing numbers and finish at 92,000 crores,” he adds

On being asked what it takes to master his technique, George contends that it is quite simple. “Anyone with normal IQ levels can make use of the method, even those who are not interested in mathematics can now have some fun with numbers. I want my technique to reach the maximum people so students who consider themselves not good at mathematics will start to think otherwise,” says the 54-year-old. 

George who is also a motivational trainer has demonstrated his skill in a few schools and colleges including Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam and SNDP Higher Secondary School, Muvattupuzha. He is looking forward to conducting more such sessions in collaboration with an NGO which recently approached him.  “I am working on developing more techniques that would make calculations easy,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp