Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Balakrishnan Nair panel admits 23 claim pleas

The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday. The committee noticed that all claim petitioners have paid more than `25 lakh to builders for their respective apartments. 

A banner put up by Vijay Steels,
the contracting firm entrusted
with the demolition of Alfa
Serene, one of the five
highrises in Maradu, prohibiting
locals and residents from
entering the apartment premises.
This could prove a hindrance to
flat owners who have been given
some more time to shift their
belongings from the flats by
the Balakrishnan Nair panel
appointed to look into the
owners’ compensation
| A Sanesh

The panel also noticed that son and daughter of two builders have submitted compensation applications and also sought `25 lakh as interim reimbursement. “Their cases have been deferred for hearing before taking a final decision. This will be heard along with some other matters in which hearing is necessary,” the committee observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp