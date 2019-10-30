Maradu flats: Balakrishnan Nair panel admits 23 claim pleas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday. The committee noticed that all claim petitioners have paid more than `25 lakh to builders for their respective apartments.

A banner put up by Vijay Steels,

the contracting firm entrusted

with the demolition of Alfa

Serene, one of the five

highrises in Maradu, prohibiting

locals and residents from

entering the apartment premises.

This could prove a hindrance to

flat owners who have been given

some more time to shift their

belongings from the flats by

the Balakrishnan Nair panel

appointed to look into the

owners’ compensation

| A Sanesh

The panel also noticed that son and daughter of two builders have submitted compensation applications and also sought `25 lakh as interim reimbursement. “Their cases have been deferred for hearing before taking a final decision. This will be heard along with some other matters in which hearing is necessary,” the committee observed.