Old de-watering system fails to prevent waterlogging

KOCHI: Indigenous pumping mechanism ‘petti and para’ (pettiyum parayum) was introduced in the canals of Ernakulam several years ago to avoid waterlogging in the city. The traditional irrigation system, which was efficient in dewatering paddy fields, was implemented in three canals -- Mullassery canal next to St Teresa’s College, the Thevara canal behind the KSRTC bus stand and the Perandoor canal in Kaloor.

Amid claims that only the system at Mullassery canal functions regularly, corporation authorities continue to reiterate that the systems are motorised and do function daily. However, if the recent waterlogging incident is anything to go by, one can’t help but wonder if the system should be upgraded to deal with the worsening issue in Kochi.

The city corporation had earlier decided to remove petti and para after observing that the system was ineffective. In the 2018-19 budget, the then deputy mayor T J Vinodh had announced that the system would be replaced with a modern one.

However, corporation officials claim that the system has not been replaced in entirety. “The petti and para systems were recently motorised with HT motors -- 180 kV. However, when the tidal level is higher than expected, the motor might not work efficiently,” said A S Anuja, corporation secretary.

Changed scenario

P M Harris, chairperson, Kochi Corporation Works Standing Committee, agrees to the conclusion. “In the current situation, we need to have a pumping mechanism so ‘petti and para’ works to a certain extent. We have been relying on the very system for years. However, the situation has changed; Kochi has expanded to a large extent. The built-up area has increased and the common areas (in front of houses and shops) are paved with concrete and tiles, which poses a huge hindrance to the flow of water,” he said.

Amid reports that the arrival of Metro has increased waterlogging, Harris said that KMRL officials have paved tiles covering the drains on MG Road. “Also, the drainage works undertaken by KMRL are unscientific. They were constructed on the assumption that water flows from east to west. However, it is the other way round and it flows to the Vembanad Lake. Along with these factors, the pattern of rainfall that we receive for the past two years has shifted. Earlier, the Southwest Monsoon began in the first week of June and ended by August 15; now it starts by mid-June and continues to rain for an extended period. And the ‘thulavarsham’ (Northeast Monsoon) has become heavier to a point that it disrupts normal life in the city. With a plethora of such factors, one can say that the ‘petti and para’ system is not 100 per cent reliable,” he said.

Op Anantha

In a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, flood-mitigation plan Operation Anantha, which resolved waterlogging issues in Thiruvananthapuram, was suggested as the way forward in Kochi city too. “Let the current petti and para mechanism remain as they are. An efficient drainage masterplan and Operation Anantha which will be completed in five months will sort out waterlogging issues in the city,” added Harris.

