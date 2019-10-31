Home Cities Kochi

Mother awaits justice in son’s murder case

It has been more than six years since Nithin George, a 20-year-old bus conductor, was murdered and his body dumped at Chapakadavu, Kuthiathode.

Published: 31st October 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been more than six years since Nithin George, a 20-year-old bus conductor, was murdered and his body dumped at Chapakadavu, Kuthiathode. However, the investigation is yet to make any headway. Nithin’s mother Kumari George, who is all alone after his death, is knocking on all doors for justice.

Kumari, 55, narrated her ordeal to media persons on Wednesday. She said she had approached all political parties and ministers, but no one could help her till now. “Nithin worked as a ticket collector in a private bus plying on the Fort Kochi-Kumbalangi route. As usual, he went to work on September 24, 2014. However, he did not return home. Even though his mobile was ringing, he did not attend the phone. Initially, we were not concerned as he used to work for tourist buses as well. However, when there was no contact with him for the next two days, we went to Fort Kochi in search of him. His friends told us that he had gone to Thrissur,” Kumari said.

Later, Kumari filed a petition at Fort Kochi police station stating that Nithin was missing. “Initially, the police officials did not take any action. However, when I frequently visited the police station, the sub-inspector promised to carry out the probe,” she said.

On January 24, 2015, Kumari and her daughter Neethu were summoned to the police station where they were asked to identify a body in a video. “It was my daughter Neethu who identified Nithin’s body. After murdering my son, his body was dumped in an isolated location in Chapakadavu in Alappuzha district. The postmortem report said that he was stabbed to death. Without informing us, the police buried his body. The case was later taken over by the Crime Branch but till now, the persons involved in the murder could not be identified,” she said.

After her husband and son died, Kumari was staying with her daughter. Recently, she was married off and now she is all alone. Kumari suspects that a love affair was the reason behind Nithin’s murder. “Nithin had told me that he was in love with a girl. The day he went missing, the family members of the girl had come to our house. I mentioned this incident to the police and Crime Branch officials probing his death. I still doubt whether they carried out any investigation,” said Kumari.
Crime Branch officials claimed that the investigation was still on. “We had interrogated several persons in the case. However, no evidence was received. However, we are still probing the case and hoping for a breakthrough,” an official said.

