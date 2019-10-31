Shop guilt-free at this sustainable pop-up store

Likhitha P Nair By

KOCHI: Counter culture is a phrase commonly used to describe a point of view that is against or in variance with the popular line of thought. If human beings were more focused on creating a more stable future in terms of what we create and consume, sustainable and ethical wouldn’t fall under this ‘off-beat’ category. But while they are, city-based culture and fashion influencer Ranjini Achuthan is on a mission to point out this paradox.

Her upcoming event on Saturday, ‘Counter Culture Edit 2019’ is a pop-up store that features nearly 12 sustainable, eco-friendly and ethical brands from around India. “In this day and age, one would assume people to be more thoughtful of what they use and wear, but the irony is that buying nature-friendly products is considered out of the ordinary. On a global scale, fashion and lifestyle labels are major pollutants. And I thought an event like this would help give an introduction and bring in some perspective,” says Ranjini. Alongside style, personal care, and beauty brands, the two-day event at Mamangam would also feature space for open performances and exhibitions.

Though the expo promotes eco-friendly fashion, it also brings in quirky, off-beat brands with a story. Pop Plant Clothing, the queer fashion group by Resham Karamchandani and Sanya Suri, promotes gender-fluid clothing, while Turn Black Official, a Delhi-based label is all about breaking stereotypes about the colour black. “Black is considered an inauspicious shade, not fit for celebrations and such. We are fighting this stigma. Those who love black should wear it,” said Nutan Dayal, the founder. NOMH, the organic hemp-based apparel label, personalised style from Ka-Sha and upcycled natural cotton wear from Brown Boy is also part of Counter Culture Edit.

Eco-friendly decor and accessory brands on the lineup include Arjavee, Ellementry X Aavah, and Corkiza. When it comes to lifestyle and beauty, Ranjini has handpicked firms that work with farmers and take organic methods seriously. “We have our roots back in agriculture. We farm cocoa and sesame near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, and for most of our ingredients, we partner with local farmers. Focusing on use of controlled ingredients adds to the quality of everything we create,” says Durgaprasad Mujumdar, founder of Bengaluru-based beauty care company Rasalilia. Connoisseurs can check out ingredients from Kochi-based Sprig Gourmet for fine varieties of international ingredients.

Surrounding her expo with local art, music, and cultural performances, Ranjini is also organising an open mic event for those in need of a platform to perform and showcase their talent. Busking Kochi, a group of city-based youngsters who travel with a typewriter and hold discussions with strangers promoting poetry and oratorship will be joining the culture space of this event. Art by Kollam-based Fathima Hakkim and other local artists too will be featured. “The event is free. Kochi has a group of well-informed fashion enthusiasts and I believe this would be a great start,” concludes Ranjini.