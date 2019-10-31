Home Cities Kochi

Shop guilt-free at this sustainable pop-up store

Counter Culture Edit 2019, the two-day event which starts on Saturday features eco-friendly, ethical brands from all over India

Published: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Counter culture is a phrase commonly used to describe a point of view that is against or in variance with the popular line of thought. If human beings were more focused on creating a more stable future in terms of what we create and consume, sustainable and ethical wouldn’t fall under this ‘off-beat’ category. But while they are, city-based culture and fashion influencer Ranjini Achuthan is on a mission to point out this paradox.

Garment by Ka-sha

Her upcoming event on Saturday,  ‘Counter Culture Edit 2019’ is a pop-up store that features nearly 12 sustainable, eco-friendly and ethical brands from around India. “In this day and age, one would assume people to be more thoughtful of what they use and wear, but the irony is that buying nature-friendly products is considered out of the ordinary. On a global scale, fashion and lifestyle labels are major pollutants. And I thought an event like this would help give an introduction and bring in some perspective,” says Ranjini. Alongside style, personal care, and beauty brands, the two-day event at Mamangam would also feature space for open performances and exhibitions.

People-friendly
Though the expo promotes eco-friendly fashion, it also brings in quirky, off-beat brands with a story. Pop Plant Clothing, the queer fashion group by Resham Karamchandani and Sanya Suri, promotes gender-fluid clothing, while Turn Black Official, a Delhi-based label is all about breaking stereotypes about the colour black. “Black is considered an inauspicious shade, not fit for celebrations and such. We are fighting this stigma. Those who love black should wear it,” said Nutan Dayal, the founder. NOMH, the organic hemp-based apparel label, personalised style from Ka-Sha and upcycled natural cotton wear from Brown Boy is also part of Counter Culture Edit.

Eco-friendly decor and accessory brands on the lineup include Arjavee, Ellementry X Aavah, and Corkiza. When it comes to lifestyle and beauty, Ranjini has handpicked firms that work with farmers and take organic methods seriously. “We have our roots back in agriculture. We farm cocoa and sesame near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, and for most of our ingredients, we partner with local farmers. Focusing on use of controlled ingredients adds to the quality of everything we create,” says Durgaprasad Mujumdar, founder of Bengaluru-based beauty care company Rasalilia. Connoisseurs can check out ingredients from Kochi-based Sprig Gourmet for fine varieties of international ingredients.

Part of art
Surrounding her expo with local art, music, and cultural performances, Ranjini is also organising an open mic event for those in need of a platform to perform and showcase their talent. Busking Kochi, a group of city-based youngsters who travel with a typewriter and hold discussions with strangers promoting poetry and oratorship will be joining the culture space of this event. Art by Kollam-based Fathima Hakkim and other local artists too will be featured. “The event is free. Kochi has a group of well-informed fashion enthusiasts and I believe this would be a great start,” concludes Ranjini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp