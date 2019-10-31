Home Cities Kochi

Ten councillors approach KPCC in support of mayor

Meanwhile, Works Standing Committee chairperson P M Harris of the IUML said the district Congress leadership had initiated the move without discussing it with the UDF leadership.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after two councillors, including one independent councillor, openly came out in support of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, nearly 10 UDF councillors have approached the KPCC president against the Congress leadership’s move to remove her from the post.

In a letter sent to the KPCC president on Wednesday, the councillors said the open statement made by the leadership in connection with the leadership change in the corporation would create a bad impression among the public. “The attempts made by some Congress leaders to blame the corporation is a part of their agenda to hide their own flaws. With only 10 months left for the end of the tenure of the present council, a change of guard will not benefit the Congress rule in the corporation. So, the present condition should be continued,” mentioned the letter sourced by TNIE.

Meanwhile, Works Standing Committee chairperson P M Harris of the IUML said the district Congress leadership had initiated the move without discussing it with the UDF leadership. “The Congress leadership decided to remove the mayor without discussing it with the UDF leadership. The decision would adversely affect the UDF rule in the corporation,” said Harris. Mundamveli councillor K J Prakasan said the decision would put the UDF in a tight spot. “At present, there is no need for bringing a change of guard in the corporation. If a new mayor takes charge, she can’t do anything in a short period,” Prakasan said.

On Tuesday, Geetha Prabhakaran, Congress councillor from Nambiapuram, and Josemary, an independent councillor from Manassery division who supports the UDF, threatened to resign. According to the two councillors, a change of guard in the corporation council is avoidable as only 10 months remain for the council’s term to end.

Meanwhile, a source in the corporation said the election for the post of deputy mayor is scheduled on November 13. “If the district leadership decides to go ahead with their plan, the election will see a dramatic incident. Even the mayor is also planning to quit her councillor post if she is removed from the post,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain KPCC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp