Ten councillors approach KPCC in support of mayor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after two councillors, including one independent councillor, openly came out in support of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, nearly 10 UDF councillors have approached the KPCC president against the Congress leadership’s move to remove her from the post.

In a letter sent to the KPCC president on Wednesday, the councillors said the open statement made by the leadership in connection with the leadership change in the corporation would create a bad impression among the public. “The attempts made by some Congress leaders to blame the corporation is a part of their agenda to hide their own flaws. With only 10 months left for the end of the tenure of the present council, a change of guard will not benefit the Congress rule in the corporation. So, the present condition should be continued,” mentioned the letter sourced by TNIE.

Meanwhile, Works Standing Committee chairperson P M Harris of the IUML said the district Congress leadership had initiated the move without discussing it with the UDF leadership. “The Congress leadership decided to remove the mayor without discussing it with the UDF leadership. The decision would adversely affect the UDF rule in the corporation,” said Harris. Mundamveli councillor K J Prakasan said the decision would put the UDF in a tight spot. “At present, there is no need for bringing a change of guard in the corporation. If a new mayor takes charge, she can’t do anything in a short period,” Prakasan said.

On Tuesday, Geetha Prabhakaran, Congress councillor from Nambiapuram, and Josemary, an independent councillor from Manassery division who supports the UDF, threatened to resign. According to the two councillors, a change of guard in the corporation council is avoidable as only 10 months remain for the council’s term to end.

Meanwhile, a source in the corporation said the election for the post of deputy mayor is scheduled on November 13. “If the district leadership decides to go ahead with their plan, the election will see a dramatic incident. Even the mayor is also planning to quit her councillor post if she is removed from the post,” said a source.