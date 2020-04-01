25,000 events cancelled in Kerala, thousands go jobless

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There were at least 25,000 small and mega events scheduled to be held in the state in March and April. Together, they were to lead to a turnover of Rs 350 crore. Then came Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.Now, all the programmes have been cancelled and thousands of daily workers employed in the state’s event management sector — which has an annual turnover of nearly `1,200 crore — have been rendered jobless. The list includes anchors, stage performers, videographers, photographers, sound and light technicians, decoration workers, drivers, security guards and others in allied sectors. Several women and students who made money through part-time jobs in the sectors have also been hit.

“Over 75,000 people involved in the sector are staring at a bleak future due to the lockdown,” said Anwar Pallikkal, president of Confederation of Event Entertainment Management Kerala (CEEM). He said it will take the sector more than six months to overcome the present crisis. “We have approached the state government seeking interest-free loans to the workers for 9-12 months once the situation changes,” he said.

“The coming year will be crucial for us and we request government to announce tax deduction, relief packages and other measures to save the industry once the lockdown is over,” Anwar said.Meanwhile, people in the event management field have extended a helping hand to police personnel and health workers to fight the pandemic.

“We have provided kiosks to let police officers deployed on the streets take rest. In Kollam, 15 kiosks have been set up. We have also provided our walkie-talkies to doctors and health workers of ESI Medical College Hospital in Kollam,” said Kishore G Das, a business professional in the sector.

“Police are playing the most important role in implementing the lockdown. Hence, we have launched a campaign “moral citizens, big salute”, to support them,” Anwar said.