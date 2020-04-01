Aries Group CEO offers house as isolation centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the entire world struggles to contain The Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala too is going through its share of issues. Even as the government is taking measures to mitigate a situation wherein the state might see a spike in the number of patients, many are offering their homes as isolation centres.

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, Sohan Roy, CEO of the UAE-based Aries Group of Companies, decided to offer his house as an isolation ward.According to Sohan, his house at Desamangalam, which spans 9,000 sq ft, will be able to accommodate a good number of patients. “This birthday will be one that I will always remember. The quarantine will not dampen my spirits, which are soaring high thanks to my ability to do something for my land and fellow beings,” he said.

Earlier, he had announced to provide 10 ventilators to the state to help with the shortage in the hospitals. Sohan also declared that he will be initiating ‘Support a Family’ drive to assist 2,000 needy families.

He has asked each of his employees to try and support one poor family and take up their responsibility during this period of crisis. This campaign was launched keeping in mind the hardships faced by daily wagers who have no source of income during the lockdown period.