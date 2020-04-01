Get a green thumb

Likhitha P Nair By

KOCHI: Staying at home is a great time to make yourself familiar with farming. Aluva-based entrepreneur Anas Nasser, founder of natural soil substitute ‘Organure’ talks about DIY ways to grow a vegetable garden while also managing biowaste in your house

This lockdown has taught us two things–first, our fragile waste management system needs a more robust and self-sufficient alternative, and Second, we cannot keep depending on the market for vegetables. Hundreds of people staying at home are now willing to try a hand at farming. “Due to the unavailability of fertilisers and additives right now, starting farming can be both easy and tough. But there are alternatives you can try at home,” says Anas Nasser, an Aluva-based entrepreneur. His product, Organure, is an eco-friendly and sustainable oil substitute that will help you farm at home.

Straight out of kitchen

According to Anas, the kitchen waste we generate at home can be easily reused to grow vegetables in our garden. “Most soils in Kerala right now–the red soil in your compound, sand-mixed varieties or the clayey type–are all fit for farming. The key is mixing and balancing their characteristics. You can easily nurse the soil available to you,” he says. The food waste available at home can be stored away in a pit in your backyard, or a steel container if you live in an apartment. In 30 to 45 days, you will get the right compost to make a rich kitchen garden. “Cereals, pulses and vegetable waste will set very easily,” he says.Another villain when it comes to having to store your waste is fish waste. “Fish is a complete fertiliser. It provides all the natural nutrients your soil needs,” Anas says. If you can mix it along with the other biowaste, it could work wonders for your plants.

Gardening tips

If the idea of storing food waste doesn’t particularly impress you, there is an alternative. “You can trim and collect the grass growing around the house and mix it with water in a 1:4 ratio. Add jaggery, salt and tamarind to this mixture and let it rest. In 20 to 30 days, it can become a strong fertiliser for garden plants,” adds Anas. You can get in touch with him regarding queries on Instagram through his page @plantaemaniac

Don’t believe the hype

“You might have seen those DIY videos where people plant seeds and in days, it fetches a fruit. That is not always the case, and keeping high expectations can kill your passion,” warns Anas. “Also, techniques like growing tomato saplings from a cut tomato piece, doesn’t work with hybrid varieties. This sort of half information will only turn you away from farming,” he adds. According to him, the best varieties to begin with, so you can fetch and use the produce in 30 to 40 days, would be green leafy vegetables. “They are packed with nutrients, and are especially helpful when you are spending time indoors,” he adds. Red and green spinach, parsley, kale and coriander can be your first pick. Potatoes, green chillies and carrots are for more adventurous growers. “If you spot shallots sprouting in your refrigerator, you can try planting them too,” he says.