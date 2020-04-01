Home-alone septuagenarian falls unconscious at home, dies 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 75-year-old man who lived alone in his house at Vaduthala here died on Tuesday after fainting in his home. The deceased is Lawrence Mordan. Police officers said his relatives are working abroad and his wife had died earlier. “He vomited after consuming food on Monday night. Around 8pm, the neighbours found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been kept at Ernakulam General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination,” said an officer.Though the police after carrying out the preliminary investigation, ruled out any mystery behind his death, the officers said a clear picture will emerge after the getting the results of the postmortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered.