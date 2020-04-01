STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Jailbirds turn good samaritans, feed hundreds

The Freedom Food Factory prepares meals for the medical team at Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery 

Published: 01st April 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Freedom food counter near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: They have often been tagged the ‘not-so-ideal’ citizens but in the times of Covid-19 outbreak, prisoners have turned into good samaritans. For, they have been preparing food for the medical team at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where Covid patients are being treated.  According to  K V Jagadeeshan, superintendent, District Jail, Kakkanad, the Freedom Food Factory, run by the inmates, deliver food for over 280 people at the medical college, the isolation and treatment centres in the district.

“We are supplying 280 packets of chappati and curry in the morning. For lunch, we provide an equal number of biriyani packets. At night again, we deliver chappati and curry for the staff. We are also looking to provide food for patients and talks are on in this regard. We may have to start preparing food for patients from this week,” he said. The official said a 30-member task force has been formed at the District Jail to prepare and deliver food without hitch. Besides, the jail will also manufacture face masks for hospitals.

 Feeding the public

Not just the medical staff, even the public, affected by the lockdown, are benefiting from the Freedom Food Factory outlets in the city.  Much to the relief of many, chicken biriyani, chicken curry and chilly chicken are available at minimal price from these outlets.  While the chicken curry is priced at `25, chicken biryani is available for `60.  Shiji, who manages the outlet at Jawaharlal International Stadium Metro Station, said people from different parts of the city line up to buy food.

 “We open at 10.30am and wind up by 6 pm. But, everything will be sold out by 2pm.  It only takes a few hours to sell  200 packets of chappati, 50 packets of chicken curry, chilli gobi, vegetable curry, egg curry and chilli chicken. Daily, 50 packets of chicken biryani, 20 packets of vegetable biryani and 40 packets of meals are sold,” she said.

Sajith R, a resident of Kannur who is stuck here, is thankful for the outlet. “I depend on the food from Freedom Food Factory outlet. Though online food delivery is available, the price and options available are not favourable for people like me,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp