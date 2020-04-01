Jailbirds turn good samaritans, feed hundreds

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They have often been tagged the ‘not-so-ideal’ citizens but in the times of Covid-19 outbreak, prisoners have turned into good samaritans. For, they have been preparing food for the medical team at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where Covid patients are being treated. According to K V Jagadeeshan, superintendent, District Jail, Kakkanad, the Freedom Food Factory, run by the inmates, deliver food for over 280 people at the medical college, the isolation and treatment centres in the district.

“We are supplying 280 packets of chappati and curry in the morning. For lunch, we provide an equal number of biriyani packets. At night again, we deliver chappati and curry for the staff. We are also looking to provide food for patients and talks are on in this regard. We may have to start preparing food for patients from this week,” he said. The official said a 30-member task force has been formed at the District Jail to prepare and deliver food without hitch. Besides, the jail will also manufacture face masks for hospitals.

Feeding the public

Not just the medical staff, even the public, affected by the lockdown, are benefiting from the Freedom Food Factory outlets in the city. Much to the relief of many, chicken biriyani, chicken curry and chilly chicken are available at minimal price from these outlets. While the chicken curry is priced at `25, chicken biryani is available for `60. Shiji, who manages the outlet at Jawaharlal International Stadium Metro Station, said people from different parts of the city line up to buy food.

“We open at 10.30am and wind up by 6 pm. But, everything will be sold out by 2pm. It only takes a few hours to sell 200 packets of chappati, 50 packets of chicken curry, chilli gobi, vegetable curry, egg curry and chilli chicken. Daily, 50 packets of chicken biryani, 20 packets of vegetable biryani and 40 packets of meals are sold,” she said.

Sajith R, a resident of Kannur who is stuck here, is thankful for the outlet. “I depend on the food from Freedom Food Factory outlet. Though online food delivery is available, the price and options available are not favourable for people like me,” he added.