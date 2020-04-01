STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lessons from Neil Grant’s ‘The Last War’

 In 1935, on the eve of World War II, British dramatist Neil Grant scripted ‘The Last War, A fantasy in one act’.

By Fr Sabu Thomas
KOCHI: In 1935, on the eve of World War II, British dramatist Neil Grant scripted ‘The Last War, A fantasy in one act’. As the name suggests, the one-act play envisages nations attacking each other with bio-weapons carrying the most deadly viruses. The lethal viruses liquidate not only the warring nations but the whole of mankind.  As the narrative progresses, the drama features a group of animals talking about the conditions around the globe. “I had already foreseen this situation years ago, carrying a man to the battlefield and witnessing how atrocious they were to each other,” says a horse.

The monkey expresses his wrath towards evolution theorists for calling him the “ancestor of humankind”  by saying it is an “absurd story”. The lion has a very pertinent comment to make: “We kill other beings only to appease our hunger which is our basic need, but man kills his fellow men and creatures for silly and selfish reasons.” The serpent poetically phrases it thus: “Give him an Eden, and he loses it. Give him a mind, and he becomes arrogant; a hand, he makes a weapon of it; a garden, he turns it into a quagmire; a dream and it becomes a nightmare.” All animals unequivocally concede that mankind was the most “stupid species” to tread the globe.

As the meeting proceeds, a virus (Microbe), exhausted after accomplishing the task of annihilating the human race, enters the scene. According to Microbe, man caused his own self-destruction. It was the scientists, considered the most brilliant of humankind, who generated and nurtured the virus while being aware of the fatal repercussions. An angel enters after touring the world. It comments about the fragility of human life: “Man created a new world, the world of science. He fashioned new instruments, which gave him mastery of the air and earth. He was given all these things on one divine condition that he should live in peace with his brothers”. 

To the great surprise and rage of everyone, a weary man in uniform plods on to the stage. The wounded soldier pleads the animals to kill him as he finds no meaning in life without a human company. He apologises on behalf of all mankind. The drama comes to an end when the Angel carries the remorseful survivor out of the stage to save him from the animals’ fury. 

The play is very much apocalyptic in tone and looks at man’s folly from the perspective of the non-human. In the backdrop of the current unprecedented global pandemic, ‘The Last War’ gains renewed relevance. The play begs us to undertake decisive deliberations on human destiny. It reminds us that we have taken everything for granted, unmindful of the fact that the planet does not belong to us alone. The Covid-19 outbreak once again reminds us of these resounding facts, so that we can be much more empathetic towards mother Earth and our fellow creatures. 

Fr Sabu Thomas is an assistant professor of English at Sacred Heart College, Kochi. (Views expressed are his own)

