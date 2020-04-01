STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Street vendors’ union wants welfare scheme rolled out immediately

The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have added to the troubles of street vendors in the city.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have added to the troubles of street vendors in the city. Already struggling to sell their goods due to the alleged challenges from officials, the vendors are now facing difficulty in making both ends meet.Raising their plight, the Ernakulam District Street Vendors Union (EDSVU) affiliated to CITU has demanded that the government implement the already-announced welfare scheme for the vendors with immediate effect. 

“Be it cooking our own food or paying monthly rent, vendors like us are struggling to find money. As our sole source of revenue has dried up, we are left with no option. Though a welfare scheme is already announced, delay in its implementation is hitting beneficiaries hard,” said EDVSU president K K Sivan.
The union members said vendors had bore the brunt of demonetisation, GST and back-to-back floods and it was high time they received assistance from the government. 

“When hundreds of vendors and their families are on the verge of starvation, the scheme to provide them with financial assistance will be a boon for them. The government should understand the emergency and take necessary action without much delay,” EDVSU secretary K A Usman.EDVSU is at the forefront to help nearly 10,000 street vendorsin the district, he said.

District has over 10,000 street vendors 
Of them, 3,500 are migrants 
Sellers of fruits, vegetables, fancy wear and footwear, besides roadside eateries, are among those hit due to Covid-19 and lockdown

