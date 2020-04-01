VC: Cusat on track to achieve international status

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has bagged the Chancellor’s Award for the second time. The varsity first received the award – which carries a purse of `5 crore, a citation and a trophy – for the 2016-2017 academic year.“This year, there are some conditions on spending the prize money,” said Cusat Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan. “Every university had to submit a project proposal this year. We believe the prize money is intended for the implementation of the project,” said the VC, adding no notification on how to spend the money has been received so far.

The `5 crore Cusat received the first time, helped it to build a women’s hostel and set up a Chancellor’s Chair, which saw experts, researchers and eminent personalities from across the world give lectures and talks at the varsity, said Madhusoodanan. Various other works were also carried out, he said.

For this year’s award, Cusat submitted a project proposal for the installation of Femtosecond Laser, which will help researchers, he said. Madhusoodanan said the efforts of everyone at Cusat helped the varsity bag the award. He said as part of its ambition to be counted among the best international universities, Cusat’s Department of International Relations has been empowered with the appointment of a special director.

“The varsity has signed MoUs with 37 universities across the globe. Around 20 of our students completed internships in foreign universities, while foreign students are coming here for internships. All this will go a long way in taking the university to the international level,” he said.