Ventilators installed at MCH 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ICU ventilators, bought using the MP fund of Hibi Eden, have been installed at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The MP had allotted `1 crore from his local development fund to buy the equipment. Besides ventilators, an ECMO machine, non-invasive ventilators, multiparameter monitor with capnogram and dual IBP machines will be bought for the hospital.