34 prisoners in district, 287 in Kerala get release papers

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In tune with the decision to decongest jails amid the Covid-19 outbreak, 34 prisoners were permitted to be released from various jails in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. While some prisoners were released on Wednesday itself, a few are slated to be released by Thursday. As per details available, 15 prisoners received sanction for release from the Ernakulam District Jail at Kakkanad, 12 from the Muvattupuzha Special Sub Jail, four from the Mattanchery Sub Jail, two from the Borstal School and one from the Ernakulam Sub Jail. No prisoners were released from the Aluva Sub Jail.

The jails in the district had sent names of 122 prisoners to its headquarters after the final clearance. “Though a larger list was sent to the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department, it was further scrutinised based on the offences against the prisoner,” an officer told TNIE. “Whether a prisoner is a habitual offender was also considered. We released prisoners whose family members turned up on Wednesday. Others will be released when their relatives come.”Across Kerala, 287 prisoners were released as on Wednesday morning with the Prisons and Correctional Services Department Headquarters having received a list of 590 persons.

“All prisoners in the list couldn’t be released as some of them were involved in multiple cases,” the officer said.“Some were from other states and could not travel to their native places due to the lockdown. Some decided not to leave the jails though interim bail was sanctioned.”The High Court had on Monday issued interim bail to under trial and remand prisoners facing punishment up to seven years or less in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prisoners released on interim bail are to report to the local police stations immediately after reaching their places of residence. A three-member committee comprising the chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, an additional chief secretary with the Home Department and the director-general of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department was formed to scrutinise the lists of prisoners.