Appsolute boardom

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:34 AM

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: We’ve spoken about our favourite digital implementations of board games before but, given the current circumstances, we figured it was worth revisiting this particular topic. If you’re looking for ways to pass time, here are some of the best boardgame apps out there.

Ticket to Ride
The king stays the king — Ticket to Ride is still one of the best mobile implementations out there. It’s accessible, it’s fun and, should you tire of the base game, it’s got all the expansions available for purchase. It also offers a great pass-and-play multiplayer option, too.

Carcassonne
Carcassonne is one of the most beloved games out there and is extremely addictive in app form. It’s easy to lose an hour or two competing with the extremely capable AIs it offers.

Galaxy Trucker
Now for something much less zen — Galaxy Trucker is one of the best apps I’ve ever played, despite on paper being so incompatible with a digital format. Yet, somehow, this implementation of a chaotic real-time spaceship-building game is as good as the physical one.

Burgle Bros.
Burgle Bros. is one of my favourite co-op games and it received an excellent digital implementation in the last year or so. If you’re looking for some Ocean’s Eleven-style hijinks, look no further.

Suburbia
Whenever the topic of best city-building games are discussed, one name keeps coming up — Suburbia. If you’re looking for the finest SimCity-type experience, give this one a shot — the many challenges and variants it offers are almost certainly what inspired Splendor to do the same.

Race for the Galaxy
If you held a gun to my head and asked me what my favourite app was, I’d say Race for the Galaxy. The original card game is legendarily obtuse but the app makes picking it up a little friendlier and that’s all it ever needed. There’s a reason this is one of the most critically-acclaimed card games of all time, and it’s amazing as an app.

Lords of Waterdeep
As gateway games go, Lords of Waterdeep gets a lot of love. Luckily, everything that makes it great has been successfully ported over to the app. It’s a perfect introduction to worker-placement games, and well worth your time.

Castles of Burgundy
Castles of Burgundy is one of the best board games around, but, equally, one of the most dull-looking. The app spruces things up with a fresh coat of paint but, most importantly, doesn’t mess with that wonderful core Burgundy experience.

Splendor
Splendor is excellent in tabletop form, and luckily its mobile version 
lives up to that. You can play the regular game in the app, or try your hand at a variety of challenges — with special rules and/or objectives in a limited time — that really keep you coming back for more.

Tokaido
Times are pretty stressful right now, which is why Tokaido might be worth a shot. A peaceful relaxing game about holiday travels in ancient Japan, this game is guaranteed to charm your socks off.

