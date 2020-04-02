Bodies of 4 Keralites who died in UAE reach Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bodies of four Keralites, who died in the UAE in the recent days, arrived at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday. This is the first time that the airport allowed bodies to arrive after it was closed following the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bodies of Vishnuraj Rajendran, 26, a native of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam (who died on March 3); Manu Abraham Thamban, 27, of Haripad (who died on March 21); Thomas Varghese, 45, of Irinjalakuda (who died on March 21); and Abdul Rasaq, 50, of Kadampuzha in Malappuram (who died on March 28) arrived at the airport after 7pm on an Emirates cargo flight.

Director of CIAL A C K Nair said the cause of their deaths, as per the certificates provided, is not Covid-19, but the airport took all coronavirus precautions while handling the bodies. As per the certificates provided, Thomas Varghese died due to heart ailments, while Manu Abraham lost his life after falling from a height, and Abdul Rasaq and Vishnu Raj suffered heart attack and died.