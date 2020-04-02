STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City police warn of cyber phishing fraud

Presently, there are no news reports of criminal activities and the threat of anti-social elements as the city is entirely shut down.

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Presently, there are no news reports of criminal activities and the threat of anti-social elements as the city is entirely shut down. There is a sharp decline in the number of crimes as the police personnel are on the streets round the clock to enforce lockdown advisory.

However, you may receive messages via social media or text messages seeking assistance to help migrant workers who are stranded in various locations following the lockdown as part of the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.

Beware of cyber fraudsters! You should click the said link only after verifying its authenticity, warn Kochi City police. Kochi City police now fear cyber fraudsters might rear their ugly head again in the guise of seeking assistance during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“If one clicks the link sent by the fraudsters, he or she may lose important data on their mobile phone or may lose money from their bank account if they share OTP or card details as per their direction.

Hence, the public should keep vigil,” said DCP G Poonkuzhali.“So far, no case has been reported. But there might be chances for phishing frauds in the coming weeks,” she added. The phishing fraud may hit in the form of offering personal or other loans as people are facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown. The fraudsters will send messages offering loans and when one click the link, they siphon off money from their bank accounts. “Cybercrime is already being monitored. Public should maintain vigil and refrain from clicking any link without proper verification. They should also not share details like CVV number and bank account details,” said the DCP.

Phishing 
Phishing is a type of fraud in which email, web pages and text messages are employed to gather personal, financial and sensitive information of people Most commonly, users receive spam email, text messages and pop-up windows that appear to be from legitimate businesses. People have been tricked by these deceptive solicitations into sharing passwords, social insurance, credit card and bank account numbers.

