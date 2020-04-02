Covid-19 makes an entrepreneur out of paddy farmer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as farmers in the state are complaining about the delay in the procurement of paddy, this farmer from Kadamattom at Kolencherry in Ernakulam district has found a way out. He began processing and selling the paddy on his own. For 57-year-old Thamby N P, paddy cultivation is the only source of income. “I have been cultivating paddy for the past 14 years and have weathered the ups and downs of the market. However, this time, the virus did land a crippling blow to the farmers,” he said.

With the Supplyco unable to procure paddy due to the lockdown, many farmers lost their harvest after it was left in the open,” he added. “It was during this time that some of my neighbours approached me inquiring whether I was interested in selling rice,” he said. “I said why not?” he added. Thamby began processing five ‘chembu’, traditional vessels, full of paddy.

“It all got sold in a jiffy. More and more people are coming in seeking rice. And even though Supplyco began procuring paddy from Wednesday, I am thinking why not sell rice directly to the consumers,” he said. Unlike the Rs 27 per kg that I get from the Supplyco, I can easily make a good profit if I sell rice at Rs 65 per kg, which people are ready to pay, he added. “So, lockdowns like this will not affect me,” said Thamby.