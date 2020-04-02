STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19 makes an entrepreneur out of paddy farmer

Even as farmers in the state are complaining about the delay in the procurement of paddy, this farmer from Kadamattom at Kolencherry in Ernakulam district has found a way out.

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as farmers in the state are complaining about the delay in the procurement of paddy, this farmer from Kadamattom at Kolencherry in Ernakulam district has found a way out. He began processing and selling the paddy on his own. For 57-year-old Thamby N P, paddy cultivation is the only source of income. “I have been cultivating paddy for the past 14 years and have weathered the ups and downs of the market. However, this time, the virus did land a crippling blow to the farmers,” he said.

With the Supplyco unable to procure paddy due to the lockdown, many farmers lost their harvest after it was left in the open,” he added. “It was during this time that some of my neighbours approached me inquiring whether I was interested in selling rice,” he said. “I said why not?” he added. Thamby began processing five ‘chembu’, traditional vessels, full of paddy.

“It all got sold in a jiffy. More and more people are coming in seeking rice. And even though Supplyco began procuring paddy from Wednesday, I am thinking why not sell rice directly to the consumers,” he said. Unlike the Rs 27 per kg that I get from the Supplyco, I can easily make a good profit if I sell rice at Rs 65 per kg, which people are ready to pay, he added. “So, lockdowns like this will not affect me,” said Thamby.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp