Food for thought

Kozhikode-based fusion band V Minor has brought out its first Malayalam single and it is an ode to the lip-smacking cuisine of Kerala

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ask any Malayali where one could get the best taste of Kerala cuisine, and he or she will direct you to Kozhikode. When the city’s tryst with all things culinary is the stuff of legends, it is only fitting that a song titled ‘Malayali Food Anthem’ would be produced by a band that took birth in Kozhikode. Comprising Allen Thomas (bass), Alex Thomas (guitar), Adhithya S K P (tabla), Fidal (piano and vocals), Pranav Ramachandran (violin), Sidharth S K P (harmonium) and Zubin Imtiaz (guitar or percussion), the fusion band V Minor caught a break with its instrumental cover of the track Radioactive by Imagine Dragons, which was shared by the international band.

After multiple viral covers of western tracks including Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, which bagged the band members a gig at a Google conference in Macau in 2017, ‘Malayali Food Anthem’, their first single, is an attempt to connect with their Malayali followers.

“Food is something that connects everyone regardless of where they are from and gives joy irrespective of what state of mind one is in. The topic is universal and relatable. Also, being from Kozhikode, a city popular for its food, we decided to do something around it,” says Zubin who penned the lyrics. The band collaborated with American travel YouTuber Nikolay Timoshchuk Jr who is currently in India.

The song which has been viewed over 18,000 times on YouTube in just four days is a catchy composition. The blend of semi carnatic and folk notes with unostentatious lyrics make ‘Malayali Food Anthem’ a breezy track. The video is an ode to some of the iconic eateries in Kozhikode, including the Paragon Restaurant, Hotel Rahmath and Lighthouse. Shot like a mukbang featuring many mouthwatering dishes, along with lyrics that list some of the celebrated dishes in the Kerala cuisine pantheon, the song will leave you salivating for a good naadan meal. Nikolay’s English rap interspersed in between, adds a certain peppy novelty to the number as he recites his love for the food of Kerala. 

“We decided to shoot the video at eateries which are household names in Kozhikode. We were also planning to shoot at some of the popular thattukadas but it did not work out due to the Covid-19 scare. We wrapped up recording and shooting just a day or two before the lockdown was announced in Kerala,” adds Zubin.The seven-member all-boy band was formed a little over five years ago. “All of us have been friends since school. Some of us are even neighbours. So we have known each other for a long time. But after we passed out, we moved to other cities for college and three of us went abroad. This is why the band has not been that active for the last couple of years,” says Zubin.

The video features three V Minor members, including Zubin, Pranav who sang the song and Allen. Pianist and friend Nithin Ramachandran who lent his skill to the tune is also among the cast. Buoyed by the positive response, V Minor is already prepping for its next number on the lockdown ensued by the pandemic. “But we would only go ahead with it after things return to normal. Apart from that, we will continue to produce covers and instrumental mash-ups which we are known for,” says the 24-year-old.

