Liquor supply: IMA approaches HC to quash state government’s order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Mental Health Wing, the frontal organisation of Indian Medical Association (IMA) that provides treatment to patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, on Wednesday approached the High Court challenging the state government’s decision to supply liquor to those experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms (AWS) on submitting a doctor’s prescription.

The petition was filed by Dr N Dinesh, national chairperson, IMA. The petition stated that the decision was illegal and unethical. “There are scientific ways to treat those with severe withdrawal symptoms. Giving them liquor is not the solution.

Based on the severity of the symptoms, some can be treated at home, while others may need supervised care in a hospital setting to avoid potentially dangerous complications such as a seizure,” stated the petition. This lockdown should be used as an opportunity to treat those suffering from AWS. The petitioner also sought to quash the order of the government.