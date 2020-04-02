Not a rich harvest  

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid Covid-1 9 scare and subsequent lockdown, the paddy harvest (puncha season) is progressing in various parts of the district. While it comes as solace that the government has included paddy harvesting and procurement in the list of essential services, the farmers in the district are in a fix. Sources with the agriculture department said the district has 3,500 hectares of land under paddy cultivation, of which around 70 per cent have been harvested. According to the Nirakathir Paddy Producers Group at Piravom, the delay in procurement of grains after the harvest is a matter of concern.

The paddy procurement is carried out by Supplyco through privately-operated mills. “Over 15 acres of paddy field, under our group, were harvested and the yield taken to the mills. We have eight more acres left to be harvested. Many farmers do not have the provision to store grains at their homes. The government has to take steps to ensure that payment for the procured grains reaches us the same day. We usually have to wait long for the payments.

In this situation, this will add to our hardships,” said An i l Cheriyan, a farmer. Harvesting of 150 hectares is under way at Karumaloor in Aluva, which has a total of 500 hectares under paddy cultivation. “Arrangements are being made for the storage of grains. Discussions are being carried out with the panchayat authorities for a temporary storage solution,” says Athul B M agriculture officer of Karumaloor. Edakkattuvayal in Mulanthuruthy, where paddy about 145 hectares is being harvested, is facing a s h o r tage of har ve s t i n g machines. This is because the operators of the machines were labourers from neighbouring states who have left for their native places.

Agro-service centres To meet the demand for workers and machinery, agro service centres in the district have started functioning. The Pambakuda Block Model Agro Service Centre, Piravom, has been helping with the operation of harvesting and bailing machines. The centre has 25 technicians. “We are also operating our vending cart, for distribution of saplings and other organic inputs for cultivation. The harvest of 15 acres of organic paddy under the centre is also p rogr e s s i ng,” said V C Mathew, facilitator of the centre. Such centres are operational at Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Alangad blocks too.

Shortage of poultry feed According to the Smriti Poultry Farmers Association, a collective of 120 farmers with around five lakh birds, the situation is grim due to the shortage of feed materials. “The supply of poultry feed has decreased, which in turn has increased its prices. The situation is such that we are being forced to kill the birds since lack of food makes them aggressive towards each other,” said Anil Cheriyan, president of the association. The prices of poultry have fallen to as low as `45 per kg, while the industry is yet to overcome the losses caused by the avian flu scare.

Forced to sell at low prices

Issues related to transportation is what ails the vegetable farmers. “They have been arranging transport to the markets, but not this is not possible everyday. Before the lockdown, we were able to harvest produce at the correct ripeness and transport it to the market, but now the wait has left us with overripe vegetables which are not fit for the market,” said Pious, a farmer from Manjapra village, which has about 19 hect a res under ve g e t a b l e cultivation.

“Another concern for the farmers is the harvest of plantains which will commence in t h e comi n g we e k s . Lakhs of plantains here will have to be sold at cheap prices,” he added. Many farmers have now started selling produce to community kitchens at base prices to tide over loses. Horticorp has been acquiring from vegetables from VFPCK markets, vegetable clusters and Kudumbasree.