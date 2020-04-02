Offloaded UK patient tests negative, discharged from Ekm med college

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BRIAN Neil, the 57-year-old British national who was offloaded from his flight to the UK at Kochi international airport after being tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, on Wednesday.

Brian was admitted to MCH on March 15 along with his wife Jane Lockwood. They were part of the 19-member group who were offloaded from the international flight. Hospital authorities said Brian was admitted with severe Covid-19 pneumonia. “His condition got worse as oxygen level fell drastically leading to respiratory failure. He was immediately put ICU ventilator. We also started administering antiviral cocktails along with hydroxy-chloroquine and azithromycin. His condition started to improve after three days of medication,” said a senior doctor.

By about the seventh day, his fever subsided and the X-ray also showed improvement. With the antiviral treatment, two of swab samples turned negative. “Jane was discharged along with Brian, as multiple samples tested negative for Covid-19,” a doctor said. Brian was treated by a multi-disciplinary team headed by Dr Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19; Dr Jacob K Jacob; Dr Ganesh Mohan, RMO; Dr Geetha Nair, deputy superintendent; Dr Vidhukumar, Dr Vibha Santhosh and Dr Renimol under the supervision of MCH principal Dr Thomas Mathew.