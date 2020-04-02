Pineapple farmers sell fruits locally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unable to see the fruit of their toil rotting, the pineapple farmers have begun selling their produce in retail. As on Wednesday, the fruits, which otherwise would sell at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, is going at a rate of Rs 25 a kg.

“The movement of the fruits happening now isn’t much. But there is some solace in the fact that not everything is going to the dump yard,” said Thomas Varghese, member of Vazhakulam Merchants Association. According to him, some trucks left from the market at Vazhakkulam to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Another five loads left for Salem on Wednesday.

“However, this isn’t enough to save the farmers. At present, the only route open for us is the one via Tamil Nadu,” he added. “However, we have no information about the whereabouts of the trucks. The merchants are keeping their fingers crossed and hope that the trucks reach their destinations,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the relaxation of travel rules for goods carriers following the District Collector’s intervention, people inside the state and the district have begun transporting pineapples, albeit, in small amounts.

“Two loads of approximately 20 tonnes of pineapple have left for Kozhikode. Similarly, traders from the district are procuring the fruits, approximately around one tonne per day,” he said. But that is a negligible amount compared to the 1,000 tonnes that used to be transported per day earlier, added Thomas.