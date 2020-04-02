Security staff ‘rice’ to the occasion, assist biker in distress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even when everything seems lost, there’s hope. That is what a person who spilled his entire quota of ration rice – a very precious commodity during the ongoing lockdown – in the middle of the road, found out on Wednesday. The incident took place near the official residence of the Kerala High Court Chief Justice here. A motorcycle-borne man was returning from the ration shop after getting his quota of free rice when the bag of grains slipped from the vehicle and the rice spilled on the road.

Wednesday was the first day of free ration supply announced by the state government following the 21-day lockdown. However, two security personnel on duty at the judge’s residence soon rushed to the spot and helped the man put almost all the grains back in the bag. “We were chatting inside the compound when we heard a sound. We came outside and saw this person looking in shock at the grains scattered on the road. We rushed to him and helped him collect the rice,” said Ullas K R, a constable tasked with the security of the chief justice. Akhil C who was on duty with Ullas also helped.

“The man urged us to just put the rice back in the bag and not worry about the sand, saying he will wash the rice before use,” said Ullas. He said almost all the grains were retrieved and the person went back happy. “There is nothing to take credit for. We just happened to be there. Anyone else in our position would have helped him,” said Ullas.