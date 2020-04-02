Security supervisor arrested for assaulting guest worker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The supervisor of a security service firm here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly manhandling a migrant security employee who complained of unavailability of food and wages. Biju S, 47, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested after the Labour Department officials lodged a complaint with the Elamakkara police.

According to the police, Uttar Pradesh native Kausalendra Pandey sustained injuries in the attack and is under treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday at the office of the security agency at Edappally.

“Pandey, employed with Bright Security Agency, had registered a complaint with the Labour Department saying he had not been getting food and wages over the past two days following the lockdown,” said a police officer. “Subsequently, Assistant Labour Officer Abhi Sebastian intervened in the matter and directed the employer to provide wages and food.

Provoked by the employee’s act of approaching the Labour department, Biju manhandled Pandey. Later, the Labour Department officials reported the matter to the police.” Biju was arrested under Sections 323, 341, 34 of IPC and Sections 24(D), 51(B) of National Disaster Management Act.