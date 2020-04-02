STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three test positive for Covid-19 in the district

Two are children of Yakub Hussain, state’s first Covid victim; third is a health worker 

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:06 AM

Fire and Rescue personnel disinfect a street in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 17-year-old son and 32-year-old daughter of Yakub Husain Sait of Chullikkal, who died due to Covid-19 early this week, were among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.The other person who tested positive for Covid-19 is a health worker.

Yakub’s son and daughter were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Tuesday after they developed symptoms of the virus. After 67-year-old Yakub tested positive for Covid-19, the health department had put the family members, along with other apartment residents, in home quarantine for 14 days. Earlier, his wife and the taxi driver who ferried him from the airport to his home on March 16, had tested positive for Covid-19 and are now under treatment at the isolation facility at the hospital. Yakub has five children. His two sons, who are in Dubai, have not yet contracted the disease. The other son, the twin brother of the 17-year-old, is in home quarantine in Kochi, but has not developed any symptoms so far.

While the two sons in Dubai could not fly down to Kochi for their father’s funeral, his wife and children in Kochi were allowed to see Yakub’s body through a video call before it was wrapped for funeral. The Facebook post of Yakub’s elder son, who is living in Dubai, expressing sadness of not seeing his father’s face one last time has left tears in the eyes of many.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old health worker contracted the virus while he was deployed on duty at the Kochi airport. Since there was an instruction from the government to put all staff members who worked at the airport in quarantine, he was under home quarantine for several days. But he developed the symptoms of the virus only on Tuesday. Earlier, a junior health officer, who worked along with him at the airport, had also tested positive.

