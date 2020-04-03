Dist homoeo hosp sets up helpline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of Covid-19 spread, the District Homoeopathic Hospital at Pulleppady has started a helpline to deal with the queries of people who are unable to visit hospitals due to the virus spread.

As per Dr Hema Thilak, Medical officer, Department of Homoeopathy, Ernakulam, the helpline service will address queries of both homoeopathic patients and the public. “Mainly we focus on patients who have been undergoing treatment in various homoeopathic hospitals and are unable to continue the medications due to the lockdown and unavailability of medicines,” said Dr Hema.As per Dr Hema, the helpline at the Homoeopathic Hospital get 20-30 calls on a daily basis.

The helpline numbers are 9446867033, 9446452636.