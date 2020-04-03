Free rent-a-car service for essential services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MGS Travels, which owns hundreds of cars and operates rent-a-car service, has started offering free rent-a-car service to hospital-related and other essential trips during lockdown days. M S Anil Kumar, managing director, MGS Travels, said the offer is to help people at a time when public transport is not available.

The free rent-a-car service will be available for maximum up to a day’s ride within city limits for those who hold valid LMV driving licenses. MGS will also give the records of the cars for the needy people to apply for government pass online. For details, 94460 03666; 9446 004666